Rome's Comedy Club show on 25 March

Stand-up comedy in English in Rome.

Rome's Comedy Club returns with a new show at the Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Friday 25 March.

The line-up includes club founder Marsha De Salvatore alongside Konrad K. Schubert, Erik Bolner, Gabriel Gougsa, Sergio and Fabrizio sketch, Martina Catuzzi, and Kenny Dunn.

The €15 entrance fee includes a Hawaiian cocktail. Doors open at 19.30, with guests asked to arrive by 20.30 in time for the show which starts at 21.00.

The event will be held in compliance with Italy's covid regulations and bookings can be made via Whatsapp 3397514140 or email makairoma@gmail.com. 

For full details see the Facebook event page.

