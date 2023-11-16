Marsha De Salvatore, founder of Rome's Comedy Club, presents her second one-woman-show at Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Saturday 25 November at 21.00.
Titled Marsha's midlife quarantine, the new show in English reflects her current state of mind.
Marsha's last show dealt with her life "as a new foreigner dealing with a Roman lifestyle and Calabrian family. She was learning Italian (Roman really), teaching English and was single discovering the world of Tinder."
"Now she hit the 50th birthday....she is older, wiser (sorta), broken down to the Italian way of life, still dealing with a crazy Calabrese family BUT now engaged to an Italian man. However one year they were both forced to live together and brave the covid lockdown."
General Info
View on Map
Marsha's midlife quarantine: Rome comedy show in English
4/a/b/c, Via dei Magazzini Generali, 4, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Group Leader Position Available for Student Travel Abroad