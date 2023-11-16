Marsha's midlife quarantine: Rome comedy show in English

Marsha De Salvatore, founder of Rome's Comedy Club, presents her second one-woman-show at Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Saturday 25 November at 21.00.

Titled Marsha's midlife quarantine, the new show in English reflects her current state of mind.

Marsha's last show dealt with her life "as a new foreigner dealing with a Roman lifestyle and Calabrian family. She was learning Italian (Roman really), teaching English and was single discovering the world of Tinder."

"Now she hit the 50th birthday....she is older, wiser (sorta), broken down to the Italian way of life, still dealing with a crazy Calabrese family BUT now engaged to an Italian man. However one year they were both forced to live together and brave the covid lockdown."

Tickets for the show cost €15, which includes a Hawaiian cocktail. Doors open at 19.30 and those attending are asked to be there by 20.30.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and bookings can be made via Whatsap 3397514140 or makairoma@gmail.com.