18.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 20 November 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy
What's on Exhibitions

Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Dacia: The Last Frontier of the Roman World runs from 21 November until 21 April.

The Museo Nazionale Romano at the Baths of Diocletian presents the largest and most prestigious exhibition of archaeological finds organised by Romania abroad in recent decades.

The exhibit traces the historical and cultural development of the Romanian territory from the eighth century BC to the eighth century AD, highlighting the legacy of various civilisations, including the Romans.

On display are around 1,000 objects from 47 Romanian museums, as well as from the National Museum of History in the Republic of Moldova, exhibited for the first time alongside artefacts from the National Roman Museum.

Highlights include the second-century AD marble statue of the snake god Glycon; the Thracian Golden Helmet of Coțofenești, the bronze Celtic helmet from Ciumeşti; and the Pietroasele Treasure from the fourth century AD.

For full exhibition details and visiting information see Museo Nazionale Romano website.

General Info

Address Viale Enrico de Nicola, 78, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy

Viale Enrico de Nicola, 78, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Rubens exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Anselm Kiefer exhibition at Rome's Lorcan O'Neill Gallery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts multimedia Van Gogh Experience

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Together We Art Rome: Art Community Joins Forces To Fight Global Youth Poverty

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Helmut Newton exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Italy celebrates 100 years of Italo Calvino with Rome exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Don McCullin exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -