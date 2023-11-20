16.9 C
What's on Theatre

Arts in English stages The Wizard of Oz in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Wizard of Oz on stage in Rome from 8-10 December.

Arts in English stages a new production of the timeless classic The Wizard of Oz at the Piccolo Teatro San Paolo, 10 years after the company last performed the show.

Two actors are reprising their roles of a decade ago, Mauro Sudano as Tin Man and Beatrice De Bonis as Glynda, Good Witch of the South, while the rest of the international cast is new.

The show is directed by Ailleen C. Moir, who was also the director in 2013. Musical direction is by newcomer Phoebe Dipple, with choreography by Mark Biocca.

The roles of some of The Munchkins are being played by children attending St George's International School in Rome.

"This is a real family fun show, where audience participation is strongly encouraged" - Arts in English says - "Just follow the Yellow Brick Road and book your seats by email artsinenglish@outlook.com."

Tickets cost €15. Show times are Friday 8 December at 20.00, Saturday 9 December at 17.30 and Sunday 10 December at 17.30.

Address Zona Extraterritoriale Stato Città del Vaticano, Via Ostiense, 190, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

