What's on Exhibitions

Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pedro Cano exhibition Teatros runs from 17 November until 27 January.

Spanish artist Pedro Cano stages a solo exhibition at Instituto Cervantes devoted to Greek and Roman theatres in sites including Nabataeans, Petra, Taormina and Villa Adriana.

Titled Teatros, the show in Piazza Navona features 16 large format watercolours of ancient theatres and 24 works dedicated to Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli.

Also on display are sketches of the costumes created for Maurizio Scaparro's 1989 theatrical production Memorie di Adriano.

For full exhibition details and visiting information see Instituto Cervantes website.

General Info

Address Piazza Navona, 91, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

Piazza Navona, 91, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

