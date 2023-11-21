Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

Pedro Cano exhibition Teatros runs from 17 November until 27 January.

Spanish artist Pedro Cano stages a solo exhibition at Instituto Cervantes devoted to Greek and Roman theatres in sites including Nabataeans, Petra, Taormina and Villa Adriana.

Titled Teatros, the show in Piazza Navona features 16 large format watercolours of ancient theatres and 24 works dedicated to Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli.

Also on display are sketches of the costumes created for Maurizio Scaparro's 1989 theatrical production Memorie di Adriano.

