Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

Rosso20sette arte contemporanea presents Kaleidoscope, an exhibition of installations, animation, canvases and photograms by celebrated Rome street artist Alice Pasquini.

The show is described as a journey that explores emotions and human relationships in cities, presented as evolving stories in continuous relationship with a fast-moving urban environment.

The exhibition also provides insights into Pasquini's creative process and artistic techniques.

The show opens at 18.00 on Saturday 2 December at the gallery on Via del Sudario 39, near Largo di Torre Argentina, and runs until 20 January 2024.

Cover image: In the meantime by Alice Pasquini