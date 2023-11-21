17.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 21 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome
What's on Exhibitions

Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Alice Pasquini exhibition runs from 2 December until 20 January.

Rosso20sette arte contemporanea presents Kaleidoscope, an exhibition of installations, animation, canvases and photograms by celebrated Rome street artist Alice Pasquini.

The show is described as a journey that explores emotions and human relationships in cities, presented as evolving stories in continuous relationship with a fast-moving urban environment.

The exhibition also provides insights into Pasquini's creative process and artistic techniques.

The show opens at 18.00 on Saturday 2 December at the gallery on Via del Sudario 39, near Largo di Torre Argentina, and runs until 20 January 2024.

Cover image: In the meantime by Alice Pasquini

General Info

Address Via del Sudario, 39, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

Via del Sudario, 39, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rubens exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Anselm Kiefer exhibition at Rome's Lorcan O'Neill Gallery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts multimedia Van Gogh Experience

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Together We Art Rome: Art Community Joins Forces To Fight Global Youth Poverty

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Helmut Newton exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -