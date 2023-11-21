Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

Alice Pasquini exhibition runs from 2 December until 20 January.
Rosso20sette arte contemporanea presents Kaleidoscope, an exhibition of installations, animation, canvases and photograms by celebrated Rome street artist Alice Pasquini.
The show is described as a journey that explores emotions and human relationships in cities, presented as evolving stories in continuous relationship with a fast-moving urban environment.
The exhibition also provides insights into Pasquini's creative process and artistic techniques.
The show opens at 18.00 on Saturday 2 December at the gallery on Via del Sudario 39, near Largo di Torre Argentina, and runs until 20 January 2024.
Cover image: In the meantime by Alice Pasquini
