14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 22 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Emotion exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome
What's on Exhibitions

Emotion exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Emotion: L’arte contemporanea racconta le Emozioni, from 29 November.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante presents a new contemporary art exhibition dedicated to the range of emotions that inspire artists as well as the feelings that artworks conjure up in the spectator.

Curated by Danilo Eccher, the exhibition includes works by Italian and international artists including AES+F, Mat Collishaw, Subodh Gupta, Carsten Höller, Eva Jospin, Kimsooja, Luigi Mainolfi , Masbedo, Annette Messager, Paul Morrison, Luigi Ontani, Tony Oursler, Piero Pizzi Cannella, Laure Prouvost, Pietro Ruffo, Alessandro Sciaraffa, Gregor Schneider, Paolo Scirpa, Nedko Solakov and Adrian Tranquilli.

For full exhibition details see Chiostro del Bramante website.

General Info

Address Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Emotion exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome

Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Kaleidoscope: Alice Pasquini exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Teatros: Pedro Cano exhibition in Rome at Instituto Cervantes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Dacia: Ancient treasures from Romania go on show in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rubens exhibition at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Anselm Kiefer exhibition at Rome's Lorcan O'Neill Gallery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts multimedia Van Gogh Experience

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Escher exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Together We Art Rome: Art Community Joins Forces To Fight Global Youth Poverty

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -