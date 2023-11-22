Emotion exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome

Emotion: L’arte contemporanea racconta le Emozioni, from 29 November.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante presents a new contemporary art exhibition dedicated to the range of emotions that inspire artists as well as the feelings that artworks conjure up in the spectator.

Curated by Danilo Eccher, the exhibition includes works by Italian and international artists including AES+F, Mat Collishaw, Subodh Gupta, Carsten Höller, Eva Jospin, Kimsooja, Luigi Mainolfi , Masbedo, Annette Messager, Paul Morrison, Luigi Ontani, Tony Oursler, Piero Pizzi Cannella, Laure Prouvost, Pietro Ruffo, Alessandro Sciaraffa, Gregor Schneider, Paolo Scirpa, Nedko Solakov and Adrian Tranquilli.

For full exhibition details see Chiostro del Bramante website.