Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante

Chiostro del Bramante presents a new large-scale exhibition project called Crazy: La Follia nel Arte Contemporanea, running from 18 February 2022 until 8 March 2023.

Curated by Danilo Eccher, the show's works by 21 international artists will fill the venue's internal and external spaces "because madness cannot have limits."

The exhibition, described as unpredictable and immersive, will feature 11 site-specific works displayed in rooms not normally open to visitors.

The participating artists include Carlos Amorales, Petah Coyne, Ian Davenport, Janet Echelman, Lucio Fontana, Anne Hardy, Thomas Hirschhorn, Alfredo Pirri, Gianni Politi, Sun Yuan & Peng Yu.

For full information and visiting details see Chiostro del Bramante website.

General Info

Address Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante

Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

