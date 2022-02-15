Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Arts in English presents Celtic Connections, an evening of live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture on Friday 25 February.

The event takes place at Sala Teatro Paolo Poli, in Ostia, at 21.00.

Organisers say: "Come and join our musicians and performers for a great night's entertainment and banish the winter blues!"

Along with the traditional Celtic songs and stories, guests will receive a complimentary 'wee dram' of Scottish whisky and shortbread.

Tickets cost €15. For information and to book your place send an email to artsinenglish@outlook.com