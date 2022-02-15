Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Arts in English presents Celtic Connections, an evening of live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture on Friday 25 February.

The event takes place at Sala Teatro Paolo Poli, in Ostia, at 21.00.

Organisers say: "Come and join our musicians and performers for a great night's entertainment and banish the winter blues!"

Along with the traditional Celtic songs and stories, guests will receive a complimentary 'wee dram' of Scottish whisky and shortbread.

Tickets cost €15. For information and to book your place send an email to artsinenglish@outlook.com

General Info

Address Viale Capitan Consalvo, 2, 00122 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Viale Capitan Consalvo, 2, 00122 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76478
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues
Music

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend
Music

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia
Music

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert
Music

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience
Music

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media
Music

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura
Music

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome
Music

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome

Concert at Irish College in Rome
Music

Concert at Irish College in Rome

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome
Music

Harmonia Sacra concerts in Rome

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome
Music

Classical music at Palazzo Altemps in Rome

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard
Music

Classical concerts in secret Roman courtyard