12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 29 November 2023
Italy's news in English
  Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in December
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

December 2023 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Philippe Jordan
7, 9, 10 Dec
Philippe Jordan conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with soprano Louise Alder and baritone Gerald Finley, performing Sympony No. 10: Adagio by Mahler and Ein Deutsches Requiem by Brahms. 7 Dec 19.30, 9 Dec 18.00, 10 Dec 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Juniorchestra
11 Dec
The JuniOrchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, directed by Simone Genuini, presents its Christmas concert. Founded in 2006, the children's and young people's orchestra currently comprises around 400 instrumentalists, divided into five groups based on age. 19.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Archi di Santa Cecilia
13 Dec
Conductor and cellist Luigi Piovano, with alphorn Carlo Torlontano, perform music by Bruch, Bloch, Tchaikovsky, Bartók, L. Mozart, Mozart. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali / Nemanja Radulovic
14-16 Dec
Santtu-Matias Rouvali conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra, with violinist Nemanja Radulovic, performing music by Khachaturian and Tchaikovsky. 14 Dec 19.30. 15 Dec 20.30. 16 Dec 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Händel: Messiah / John Nelson
20-22 December
John Nelson conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, performing Händel’s Messiah with soprano Sara Blanch, mezzosoprano Sasha Cooke, tenor Krystian Adam, bass Alex Esposito. 20-21 Dec 19.30, 22 Dec 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.

Cover photo: Philippe Jordan

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://santacecilia.it/

View on Map



Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

