Notte Bianca at Villa Medici in Rome

2023 edition of Notte Bianca at French Academy in Rome.

Rome's French Academy at Villa Medici celebrates Notte Bianca, inspired by the Nuit Blanche of Paris, on the night of Thursday 23 October.

The initiative comprises a night of live music, performances and installations designed to animate the villa and its gardens from 18.00 until midnight.

The event, which showcases the work of the academy's 16 current resident fellows, is free and open to all, with obligatory online reservation.

Full information about the event can be found on the Villa Medici website.