Villa Medici, the French Academy in Rome, hosts the second edition of Nuit des Cabanes in its gardens on Tuesday 27 June from 18.00 to 01.00.
The event is part of the Festival des Cabanes which presents seven original "huts" or installations in the villa's 16th-century gardens throughout the summer.
The temporary installations, micro-architectures and proto-houses were developed especially for the festival by the architecture and design studios ArchiSculpteurs, Atelier CRAFT, Atelier Poem, Aurel Design Urbain, Nelson Wilmotte Architectes, offset e orizzontale.
The outdoors structures, made largely with recycled materials, offers the public a new experience of the Villa Medici gardens and invites visitors to rethink the themes of sustainable housing and our relationship with nature.
The 2023 edition of Nuit des Cabanes presents a series of artistic, musical and culinary events among the pavilions including live music, film screenings, exhibitions, tours, shows and educational workshops.
For full details see Villa Medici website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome's Villa Medici hosts Nuit des Cabanes
Viale della Trinità dei Monti, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
St. Stephen's School - Learning Centre Director
Aperitif near the Pantheon -13 Euros