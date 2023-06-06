Rome's Villa Medici hosts Nuit des Cabanes

Villa Medici, the French Academy in Rome, hosts the second edition of Nuit des Cabanes in its gardens on Tuesday 27 June from 18.00 to 01.00.

The event is part of the Festival des Cabanes which presents seven original "huts" or installations in the villa's 16th-century gardens throughout the summer.

The temporary installations, micro-architectures and proto-houses were developed especially for the festival by the architecture and design studios ArchiSculpteurs, Atelier CRAFT, Atelier Poem, Aurel Design Urbain, Nelson Wilmotte Architectes, offset e orizzontale.

The outdoors structures, made largely with recycled materials, offers the public a new experience of the Villa Medici gardens and invites visitors to rethink the themes of sustainable housing and our relationship with nature.

The 2023 edition of Nuit des Cabanes presents a series of artistic, musical and culinary events among the pavilions including live music, film screenings, exhibitions, tours, shows and educational workshops.

For full details see Villa Medici website.