Rome exhibition at Japanese Cultural Institute

L'Iris e la Zucca from 26 January until 21 April.

The Japanese Cultural Institute celebrates its 60th anniversary in Rome with The Iris and the Pumpkin, an exhibition of 24 works by some of Japan's most celebrated artists.

The exhibition is centred around two works – Iris by Yamaguchi Hōshun and Pumpkin by Kusama Yayoi – illustrating the cultural activity of the institute over the past six decades.

Accompanied by archive photographs and documents, the show features works by artists including Munakata Shikō, Ikeda Masuo, Dōmoto Inshō, Yokoo Tadanori, Lee U Fan, Teshigahara Sōfu and Kodama Kibō.

Free entry, for visiting details see Istituto Giapponese di Cultura website.