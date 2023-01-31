Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: February concerts in Rome

February 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

SANDRINE PIAU

1 February

Soprano Sandrine Piau, accompanied by pianist David Kadouch, performs music by Schubert, Liszt, Wolf, Schumann, Duparc, Boulanger and Debussy. Sala Sinopoli, 20.30.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

6, 13 February

This show, recommended for children over the age of eight, revolves around the fairy tale with orchestra pieces and songs performed by instrumentalists and singers from the JuniOrchestra Teen, Laboratorio Corale 2 and Schola Cantorum1. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

PAVEL HAAS QUARTET

8 February

The Pavel Haas Quartet performs music by Martinů, Bartók and Dvořák. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.



MENDELSSOHN ELIJAH

9-11 February

Daniele Gatti conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus in this performance of Elijah (oratorio) by Felix Mendellsohn featuring soprano Marlis Petersen, contralto Michèle Losier, tenor Bernard Richter and baritone Jordan Shanahan. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

IGOR LEVIT

13 February

German pianist Igor Levit performs music by Beethoven. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

MYUNG-WHYN CHUNG

16, 18, 19 February

Myung-Whun Chung conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra in this performance of Brahms' Symphonies n. 3 and n. 4. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

AMADEUS: MANFRED HONECK

23-25 February

Manfred Honeck directs the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus as they perform music by Mozart, with sopranos Rosa Feola and Lea Desandre, tenor Mauro Peter and bass Davide Giangregorio. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

