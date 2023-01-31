7.5 C
What's on Theatre

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome stage Round and Round the Garden

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Round and Round the Garden, a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, at Teatro Le Salette from 8-12 February.

Directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production is described as "a witty and clever comedy".

Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 8-10 February at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 11-12 February at 17.00.

The cast, in order of appearance, features Shane Harnett, Fabiana De Rose, Robert Peter Parker, John Calderone, Rebecca Harold and Elizabeth Christy.

Tickets are €15, reduced to €12 for students. The theatre is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione.

For bookings and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.

