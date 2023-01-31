The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Round and Round the Garden, a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn, at Teatro Le Salette from 8-12 February.
Directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production is described as "a witty and clever comedy".
Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 8-10 February at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 11-12 February at 17.00.
The cast, in order of appearance, features Shane Harnett, Fabiana De Rose, Robert Peter Parker, John Calderone, Rebecca Harold and Elizabeth Christy.
Tickets are €15, reduced to €12 for students. The theatre is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione.
For bookings and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.
General Info
View on Map
The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome stage Round and Round the Garden
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher
British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia
English mother tongue teacher wanted