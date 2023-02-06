Women of Rome exhibition

Rome exhibition Donne di Roma from 6-22 February.

A new exhibition pays homage to some of the most significant female figures of the Eternal City who, "through their passion and determination, in various roles and fields", have left their mark on Rome.

Titled Donne di Roma, dall'Antica Roma ai nostri giorni, the photographic exhibition is being held at the Auditorium della Conciliazione from 6-22 February and can be visited every day except Sunday from 10.00-17.00, with free entry.

The dozens of women who feature in the exhibition come from different historic periods, from ancient Rome to the modern era, ranging from Messalina to Maria Montessori, Papessa Giovanna (Pope Joan) to Sora Lella, Nilde Iotti to Monica Vitti.

As part of the exhibition a ceremony will be held at the auditorium on 9 February when awards will be presented to women described by organisers as "deserving personalities of contemporary Rome".