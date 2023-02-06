5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Women of Rome exhibition
What's on Exhibitions

Women of Rome exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome exhibition Donne di Roma from 6-22 February.

A new exhibition pays homage to some of the most significant female figures of the Eternal City who, "through their passion and determination, in various roles and fields", have left their mark on Rome.

Titled Donne di Roma, dall'Antica Roma ai nostri giorni, the photographic exhibition is being held at the Auditorium della Conciliazione from 6-22 February and can be visited every day except Sunday from 10.00-17.00, with free entry.

The dozens of women who feature in the exhibition come from different historic periods, from ancient Rome to the modern era, ranging from Messalina to Maria Montessori, Papessa Giovanna (Pope Joan) to Sora Lella, Nilde Iotti to Monica Vitti.

As part of the exhibition a ceremony will be held at the auditorium on 9 February when awards will be presented to women described by organisers as "deserving personalities of contemporary Rome".

General Info

Address Via della Conciliazione, 4, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Women of Rome exhibition

Via della Conciliazione, 4, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Roman Republic exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Masterpieces Saved from War

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Power of Women: Rome exhibition by Shepard Fairey aka Obey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Visual Diary by Liana Miuccio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -