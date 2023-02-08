6.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 08 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Michelangelo Pistoletto exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante
What's on Exhibitions

Michelangelo Pistoletto exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Infinity at Chiostro del Bramante from 18 March-15 October.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramanate hosts an exhibition dedicated to Michelangelo Pistoletto, one of the main representatives of the Italian Arte Povera movement, from 18 March to 15 October 2023.

Titled Infinity, L’arte contemporanea senza limiti, the show will serve as a retrospective spanning the 60-year career of the Italian painter and action artist who will turn 90 this year.

Infinity follows the successful run of collective shows Love, Enjoy, Dream and the recently-finished Crazy, and will once again be curated by Danilo Eccher who describes Pistoletto's show as "a group exhibition by a single artist".

As suggested by its title, the exhibition proposes "an infinite number of ways of making art, an infinite number of ways of seeing, of changing perspective, of reading reality", according to a statement on the Chiostro del Bramante website.

Infinity will comprise 50 works and four large site-specific installations, dating from 1966 to 2023, including his celebrated Venere degli Stracci (Venus of the rags) and his mirror paintings.

For full details including opening times and tickets see Chiostro del Bramante website.

General Info

Address Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Michelangelo Pistoletto exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante

Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Women of Rome exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Roman Republic exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Masterpieces Saved from War

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Power of Women: Rome exhibition by Shepard Fairey aka Obey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -