Michelangelo Pistoletto exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante

Infinity at Chiostro del Bramante from 18 March-15 October.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramanate hosts an exhibition dedicated to Michelangelo Pistoletto, one of the main representatives of the Italian Arte Povera movement, from 18 March to 15 October 2023.

Titled Infinity, L’arte contemporanea senza limiti, the show will serve as a retrospective spanning the 60-year career of the Italian painter and action artist who will turn 90 this year.

Infinity follows the successful run of collective shows Love, Enjoy, Dream and the recently-finished Crazy, and will once again be curated by Danilo Eccher who describes Pistoletto's show as "a group exhibition by a single artist".

As suggested by its title, the exhibition proposes "an infinite number of ways of making art, an infinite number of ways of seeing, of changing perspective, of reading reality", according to a statement on the Chiostro del Bramante website.

Infinity will comprise 50 works and four large site-specific installations, dating from 1966 to 2023, including his celebrated Venere degli Stracci (Venus of the rags) and his mirror paintings.

For full details including opening times and tickets see Chiostro del Bramante website.