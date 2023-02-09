8.6 C
What's on Theatre

Arts in English: Script reading for A Midsummer Night's Dream

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Arts in English is holding a script reading for A Midsummer Night's Dream on Teatro Pegaso on Via Cardinal Ginnasi 12 (Ostia Lido) on Saturday 11 February at 16.00.

"We'll be reading a lighter, musical version of this ever popular play by William Shakespeare" - organisers say - "Come and join our friendly, fun group. Adults and young adults welcome!"

Contribution €5 including drink. For booking and more information email artsinenglish@outlook.com or tel. 330926387.

General Info

Address Teatro Pegaso, Viale Cardinal Ginnasi, Ostia Lido, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Arts in English: Script reading for A Midsummer Night's Dream

Teatro Pegaso, Viale Cardinal Ginnasi, Ostia Lido, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

