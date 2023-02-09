Arts in English is holding a script reading for A Midsummer Night's Dream on Teatro Pegaso on Via Cardinal Ginnasi 12 (Ostia Lido) on Saturday 11 February at 16.00.
"We'll be reading a lighter, musical version of this ever popular play by William Shakespeare" - organisers say - "Come and join our friendly, fun group. Adults and young adults welcome!"
Contribution €5 including drink. For booking and more information email artsinenglish@outlook.com or tel. 330926387.
General Info
View on Map
Arts in English: Script reading for A Midsummer Night's Dream
Teatro Pegaso, Viale Cardinal Ginnasi, Ostia Lido, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!
Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)
WANTED BILOCALE - GRAZIE MILLE
Italian>English>Italian Translation