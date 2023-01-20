4.4 C
  Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown
What's on Exhibitions

Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Roma Silenziosa Bellezza at the Vittoriano.

Rome's Vittoriano complex in Piazza Venezia hosts a free, multimedia exhibition recalling the "silent beauty" of the Eternal City during Italy's covid lockdown in 2020.

Titled Roma Silenziosa Bellezza, the exhibition of photographs by Moreno Maggi can be visited in the Sala Zanardelli from 20 February until 28 February.

The photographs on display will be accompanied by videomapping images projected onto the nearby Palazzo Venezia builing every evening from 18.30 to 23.30.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge Monday to Friday from 09.30 to 19.30 (last entry 18.45).

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown

Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

