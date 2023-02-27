14 C
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: March concerts in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

March 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Mario Brunello: Progetto Bach IV 
1 March
Violinist and cellist Mario Brunello plays, and explains, 12 masterpieces by Bach: Cello Suite n. 1 in G BWV 1007, Cello Suite n. 3 in C BWV 1009, Violin Sonata n. 3 in C BWV 1005. Sala Sinopoli, 20.30.

Juraj Valčuha: War and Peace
2-4 March
Juraj Valčuha conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and pianist Francesco Piemontesi performing Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 and Shostakovich Symphony No. 8. Sala S. Cecilia, 2 March 19.30, 3 March 20.30, 4 March 18.00.

Leonidas Kavakos
8 March
Violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Enrico Pace perform Beethoven Sonata Op. 12 No. 1, Bartók Sonata No. 2, BB 85, SZ 76, Ravel Sonata in G No. 2 and Franck Sonata in A. Sala Sinopoli, 20.30.

Theatre of Voices: Pablo Heras-Casado
9-11 March
Pablo Heras-Casado conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing Berio Symphony, Stravinskij Symphony of Psalms and Stravinskij The firebird suite n. 2. Sala S. Cecilia, 9 March 19.30, 10 March 20.30, 11 March 18.00.

Family Concert
12 March
Paul Hillier conducts this Family Concert, aimed at a broad audience and designed especially for young people, students and families who want to have a “light and lively” relationship with listening to music. Sala S. Cecilia, 11.30.

Jan Lisiecki
13 March
Pianist Jan Lisiecki performs Chopin's Etudes op. 10 and Nocturnes. Sala S. Cecilia, 20.30.

Celestial Sphere: Thomas Ades
16-18 March
Thomas Adés conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing Holst The Planets and Adés Paradiso (Italian premiere). Sala S. Cecilia, 16 March 19.30, 17 March 20.30, 18 March 18.00.

Family Concert: Brass Parade
19 March
S. Cecilia brass quintet perform in another Family Concert, aimed at a broad audience particularly young people and preceded by "down-to-earth introductory chats that serve as straightforward, helpful listening guides." Sala Sinopoli, 11.30 introduction, 12.00 concert.

Piotr Anderszewski 
22 March
Pianist Piotr Anderszewski performs music by Bach, Szymanowski, Webern and Beethoven. Sala Sinopoli 20.30.

Capuleti e Montecchi
23-25 March
Daniele Gatti conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and cellist Pablo Ferrandez in a recital of Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet: fantasy overture and Variations on a Rococo Theme, and Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: suite. Sala S. Cecilia, 23 March 19.30, 24 March 20.30, 25 March 18.00.

Archi di S. Cecilia
29 March
Luigi Piovano conducts the S. Cecilia string orchestra and pianist Gile Bae performing music by Mendelssohn, Bach, Britten and Mozart. Sala Sinopoli, 20.30.

The Song of the Earth
30 March-1 April
Tugan Sokhiev conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra with mezzosoprano Alice Coote and tenor Russell Thomas performing Haydn Symphony No. 104 “London" and Mahler Das Lied von der Erde. Sala S. Cecilia, 30 March 19.30, 31 March 20.30, 1 April 18.00.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For full details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

