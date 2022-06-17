Rome to host major Van Gogh exhibition

Palazzo Bonaparte, which reopened recently as an important exhibition space in the centre of Rome, will stage a major show of Van Gogh paintings in October 2022.

The exhibition opens on 8 October and will comprise 60 works including a celebrated self portrait of the artist from 1887, three years before his death.

Palazzo Bonaparte, located in Piazza Venezia, launched two exhibitions devoted to Bill Viola and Jago earlier this year.

Owned by Generali Italia, Italy's largest insurance company, Palazzo Bonaparte is run in partnership with Arthemisia which specialises in organising blockbuster exhibitions.

The 17th-century palazzo is best known as the home of Maria Letizia Ramolino, Napoleon's mother, who watched the world go by from the building's green balcony from 1818 until her death in 1836.

For Van Gogh exhibition details including tickets see Palazzo Bonaparte website.

Cover image: Vincent van Gogh, Autoritratto, 1887. Olio su cartone, 32,8x24 cm. © Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo.

