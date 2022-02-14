Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte reopens for blockbuster art shows

New space for major art shows reopens in centre of Rome.

There is good news for Rome's art scene with the reopening of Palazzo Bonaparte, an important exhibition space in the city centre, with several big shows lined up in 2022.

Located in the heart of the capital, where Via del Corso meets Piazza Venezia, the freshly-restored venue launched in October 2019, just months before Italy was hit by the covid pandemic leading to the forced closure of museums.

Palazzo Bonaparte first opened to much fanfare with the exhibition Secret Impressionists, comprising more than 50 works by artists including Monet, Renoir, Cézanne and Gauguin. There was also a parallel Lego exhibition for children.

However within months of its launch the venue had shut its doors to the public and, with the exception of a special five-day opening at the start of summer 2020, it has remained closed ever since.

Interior of Palazzo Bonaparte, Rome. Images courtesy Palazzo Bonparte.

With Italy's covid situation continuing to improve, Palazzo Bonaparte will reopen on 5 March with a show dedicated to Bill Viola, the American video artist whose installations revolve around electronic, sound and image technology.

A week later, on 12 March, the venue opens a second exhibition devoted to the Italian sculptor Jago - born Jacopo Cardillo in 1987 - known for his hyper-realistic sculptures including one of Pope Benedict XVI.

Palazzo Bonaparte will also host a Van Gogh exhibition in the autumn, from 10 October, in what is one of Rome's most anticipated shows this year.

Owned by Generali Italia, Italy's largest insurance company, Palazzo Bonaparte is run in partnership with the Italian firm Arthemisia which specialises in organising exhibitions.

The opening of Palazzo Bonaparte in 2019 saw Arthemisia move its programme of blockbuster exhibitions from the nearby Vittoriano, following the conclusion of a three-year deal.

Designed by 17th-century architect Giovanni Antonio De Rossi, Palazzo Bonaparte is best known as the home of Maria Letizia Ramolino, Napoleon's mother, who watched the world go by from the building's green balcony from 1818 until her death in 1836.

For information about Palazzo Bonaparte's exhibition programme, tickets and visiting details, see website.