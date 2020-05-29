Rome's Secret Impressionists show reopens for five days only

Special final opening for Secret Impressionists show at Palazzo Bonaparte.

Rome's Secret Impressionists exhibition, which was forced to close along with all Italian musuems on 8 March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is to reopen specially for five days, from 30 May until 3 June, when it closes for good.

Impressionisti segreti, housed in the new Palazzo Bonaparte exhibition space in Piazza Venezia, comprises more than 50 works by Impressionists, on loan from important private collections around the world.

The paintings, most of which have never seen in public before, are by leading Impressionist artists including Monet, Renoir, Cézanne, Pissarro, Sisley, Caillebotte, Morisot, Gonzalès, Gauguin and Signac.

Sul divano by Federico Zandomeneghi. Private collection, Italy.

Owned by Generali Italia, Italy's largest insurance company, Generali Valore Cultura at Palazzo Bonaparte is run in partnership with the Arthemisia group which moved its programme of blockbuster shows from the nearby Vittoriano in late 2019, following the conclusion of a three-year exhibition deal.

The 17th-century Palazzo Bonaparte (pictured above) is best known as the home of Napoleon's mother, who watched the world go by from the building's green balcony from 1818 until her death in 1836.

For full exhibition and visiting details see Palazzo Bonaparte website. Cover photo TgtourismTv.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

