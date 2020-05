Rome: Fire at Vivi Bistrot in Villa Pamphilj park

Popular venue in Rome park damaged by blaze during the night.

Vivi Bistrot, a popular venue in Rome's Villa Pamphilj park, was damaged by fire in the early hours of 28 May, according to reports in local media.

The blaze engulfed outdoor furnishings and damaged the external wall but failed to reach the interior of the bistrot which narrowly averted eviction earlier this year.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at around 01.00, is not yet known however the managers of the bistrot assure their customers that they should be able to open again in a couple of days, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

The fire, which comes four months after the windows of Vivi Bistrot were smashed, has once again raised the issue of security at Villa Pamphilj whose fountains and ancient flower pots were subjected to vandalism during the recent lockdown.

Photo Roma Fanpage