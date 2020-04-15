Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night

Villa Pamphilj park has been vandalised three times during recent nights.

Rome's parks are closed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but recently the city's largest park, Villa Pamphilj, has been subjected to vandalism on several occasions.

The most recent incident, as highlighted by Rome mayor Virginia Raggi, involved the destruction of the 12 lilies carved on the columns of the Cupid fountain on the night of 13 April.

      Read also:

Raggi tweeted photographs of the damage which she described as "a shameful episode, carried out by real barbarians", adding that she hopes the vandals will be "identified immediately and punished."

Located in front of the Casino del Bel Respiro, the cupid fountain was created in 1855 based on a design by Italian architect Andrea Busiri Vici.

Other recent vandalism in Villa Pamphilj

On the night of 5 April two statues in the park were destroyed, days after some ancient flower pots were smashed.

Raggi described the vandals as "cowards" and said their actions were "shameful, especially in the midst of a Coronavirus emergency."

Those responsible risk a prison sentence of between three months and a year for damage, in addition to a fine of up to €3,000 for breaking into the park in violation of the nationwide lockdown, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Photos La Repubblica
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70239
Previous article Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head
Culture

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum
Culture

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown
Culture

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown

Rome Opera House dancers train at home
Culture

Rome Opera House dancers train at home

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown
Culture

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem
Culture

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night
Culture

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night

Rome's museums fall silent
Culture

Rome's museums fall silent