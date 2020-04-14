Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style
Rome police catch people violating Coronavirus quarantine.
Police in Rome were busy stopping residents of the capital during the Easter weekend to see if they had sufficient reason to be out on the streets during the nationwide quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
One Roman man broke the lockdown in a spectacular fashion, by paragliding into a green area in the Colle Prenestino suburbs, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
The individual, aged 47, informed police that he needed to keep up his paragliding training, even during the quarantine.
See also:
Another peculiar case involved a lady stopped by police in Rome's Centocelle suburb, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
The lady, aged 60, told officers in Piazza dei Gerani: "I popped out to take my turtle for a walk."
Both the paragliding enthusiast and turtle-walker were fined by police, according to local media.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
We are seeking mother tongue English teachers with experience and highly- motivated to teach YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications to children as well as adults , days & evenings...
UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
CENTRE NEAR COLOSSEUM: charming cottage in park with own private garden, stunning views over the city : 100m2, 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, sitting/dining, veranda .Parking...
Norwegian Instructors required for Online Teaching - Immediate Start
Berlitz Italy is among the world leaders in the field of language learning services. We are currently seeking Norwegian instructors available to teach online. Candidates must be...
I am a mother tongue English teacher based here in Rome. Normally, I wouldn’t be looking for a new client as I’m very busy already, but given I no longer have any commuting time I...