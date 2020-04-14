Paragliding and turtle-walking: breaking Rome's lockdown in style

Rome police catch people violating Coronavirus quarantine.

Police in Rome were busy stopping residents of the capital during the Easter weekend to see if they had sufficient reason to be out on the streets during the nationwide quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

One Roman man broke the lockdown in a spectacular fashion, by paragliding into a green area in the Colle Prenestino suburbs, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The individual, aged 47, informed police that he needed to keep up his paragliding training, even during the quarantine.

See also:

Another peculiar case involved a lady stopped by police in Rome's Centocelle suburb, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The lady, aged 60, told officers in Piazza dei Gerani: "I popped out to take my turtle for a walk."

Both the paragliding enthusiast and turtle-walker were fined by police, according to local media.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70229
Previous article Rome's Aurelian Walls defaced during lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome postpones reopening of bookshops

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling