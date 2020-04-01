Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona

Rome's most beautiful piazza filled with the music of Morricone.

Rome is in lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis and Romans have increasingly looked to music to provide solace in these troubled times.

Last weekend, immediately after the ringing of the church bells, a deserted Piazza Navona was filled with the searing notes of Ennio Morricone's soundtrack to Sergio Leone's classic 1984 movie Once Upon A Time in America.

Against the backdrop of Roman rooftops in the evening sun, young musician Jacopo Mastrangelo played a rock version of the melody on electric guitar, accompanied by an Italian tricolour, in a hauntingly beautiful rendition that resounded through the empty piazza.

Speaking afterwards of his performance - which moved many Romans to tears - Mastrangelo told Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "I found that an empty piazza is more scary than a full piazza." 

Video/Facebook/Fabio e Jacopo Mastrangelo
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70025
Previous article Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19
Pollution Coronavirus in Italy

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted
Coronavirus in Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Coronavirus

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square
Coronavirus

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square