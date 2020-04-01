If you need it, take it: Romans help each other in crisis

Romans leave bags of food out for those in need during lockdown.

There are growing reports of people in Rome leaving out free bags of food to be collected by fellow Romans in need, as Italy enters the fourth week of lockdown due to the Coronavirus emergency.

The nationwide quarantine has led to the temporary closure of businesses and loss of work, leaving many people under severe financial pressure.

In recent days around 30 packets of pasta were left on a wall in Piazza dell'Alberone, along Via Appia Nuova, with a note in Italian that read: "If you need it, take it. Forza Italia."

Other anonymous acts of kindness and charity around Rome have been highlighted on social media, with Italian newspaper La Repubblica reporting similar gestures in the capital.

Marina Granata, the Roman owner of Briciole di Tradizione on Via Carlo Caneva in the Tiburtina area, has hung bags of bread and pizza outside her premises for the most needy.

She told La Repubblica that she does it at closing time "because in this way those who pass by don't have the embarrassment of being seen: some people are embarrassed."

More solidarity with those in need comes from Mondo Frutta, the grocery store on Via Trionfale 14029, reports La Repubblica. Bags of fruit and vegetables are placed at the shop's entrance, free to those who cannot afford them during these difficult times.

Photo La Repubblica
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70028
Previous article Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Morricone music performed over empty Piazza Navona

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus report: 'Six million infected in Italy'

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican flags fly at half mast in solidarity with Covid-19 victims

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19
Pollution Coronavirus in Italy

A Positive Side Effect of COVID-19

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to extend Coronavirus lockdown until Easter, says health minister

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Rome cardinal tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: highest number of recoveries since beginning of pandemic

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted
Coronavirus in Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Coronavirus

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April