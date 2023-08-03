31.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 03 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Grattachecca: Rome's ice-cool summer drink

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Grattachecca is a cold dessert popular in Rome on hot summer nights.

Sold at kiosks around Rome during the summer months, grattachecca is made with manually-grated ice and blended with sweet sciroppo or fruit syrup.

Flavours can include coconut, cherry, pineapple, lemon or orange, and the grattachecca is topped off with freshly diced pieces of fruit.

The colourful ice-laden dessert originated in Rome about a century ago but according to popular legend it could date back to ancient Roman times.

This refreshing treat is generally served at kiosks in Rome from early June until late September, and it is not uncommon to see people queuing down the street late at night.

Some of Rome's most popular grattachecca kiosks include Sora Lella near St Peter's on Via di Porta Cavalleggeri, Sora Maria on Via Trionfale, Il Tempio on Lungotevere in Augusta near the Ara Pacis, Alla Fonte d’Oro and Sora Mirella along the Lungotevere on either side of Piazza Belli in Trastevere, and Chiosco Testaccio on Via Giovanni Branca.

