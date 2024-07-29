Rome on red alert for heatwave

Rome urges tourists to download fountain app.

The Italian health ministry has issued a maximum 'red alert' for Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday as an intense heatwave sweeps the country in the last days of July.

In addition to Rome, the cities included in the Level 3 heat warning for Tuesday 30 July are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Turin.

The red alert remains in place for most of these cities on Wednesday 31 July, with the exception of Naples and Palermo, and the addition of Viterbo.

The bollino rosso indicates emergency conditions with a risk of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young, as well as healthy and active people.

Prosegue allerta ondate di calore: oggi, lunedì 29 luglio, livello 2



Il 30 e 31 luglio livello 3



Le ondate di calore hanno effetti sulla salute ed è importante proteggersi. Info https://t.co/uacYndDh06



Attiva h24 sala operativa Protezione Civile: 800854854 pic.twitter.com/AppBZU9mco — Roma (@Roma) July 29, 2024

Rome's guidelines for coping with the heat include staying indoors between 10.00 and 18.00; drinking at least 1.5 litres of water per day; staying clear of fizzy drinks, alcohol and coffee; eating light meals, vegetables and fruit; wearing light clothes; and never leaving children or animals in cars.

The city also urges residents and tourists to download the Waidy Wow app which locates the nearest nasoni drinking fountains around the capital.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline active from 09.00 to 18.00 offer advice on how to manage the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For heatwave updates see Italy's health ministry website.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.