28.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome on red alert for heatwave
News English news in Italy

Rome on red alert for heatwave

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome urges tourists to download fountain app.

The Italian health ministry has issued a maximum 'red alert' for Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday as an intense heatwave sweeps the country in the last days of July.

In addition to Rome, the cities included in the Level 3 heat warning for Tuesday 30 July are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Turin.

The red alert remains in place for most of these cities on Wednesday 31 July, with the exception of Naples and Palermo, and the addition of Viterbo.

The bollino rosso indicates emergency conditions with a risk of negative effects on the elderly, sick or very young, as well as healthy and active people.

Rome's guidelines for coping with the heat include staying indoors between 10.00 and 18.00; drinking at least 1.5 litres of water per day; staying clear of fizzy drinks, alcohol and coffee; eating light meals, vegetables and fruit; wearing light clothes; and never leaving children or animals in cars.

The city also urges residents and tourists to download the Waidy Wow app which locates the nearest nasoni drinking fountains around the capital.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline active from 09.00 to 18.00 offer advice on how to manage the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For heatwave updates see Italy's health ministry website.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

JCU 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy issues red heatwave alert for 17 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 125 years of Fiat

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy puts seven cities on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 2 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to install 18,000 new bins across the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Activists daub Rome's Spanish Steps with red paint

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot meets daughter of Italian girl who saved him

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -