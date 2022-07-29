Concerti del Tempietto: Rome open-air concerts at Theatre of Marcellus

Rome summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello.

Concerti del Tempietto, Rome's summer-time series of classical music concerts, is held in the archaeological site of Teatro di Marcello, every night until 2 October 2022.

This long-running tradition offers audiences concerts ranging from classical to jazz and folk music, by both established and upcoming musicians.

For full details including programme and ticket information see Tempietto website.

