Concerti del Tempietto: Rome open-air concerts at Theatre of Marcellus
Rome summer concerts at Teatro di Marcello.
Concerti del Tempietto, Rome's summer-time series of classical music concerts, is held in the archaeological site of Teatro di Marcello, every night until 2 October 2022.
This long-running tradition offers audiences concerts ranging from classical to jazz and folk music, by both established and upcoming musicians.
For full details including programme and ticket information see Tempietto website.
General Info
Address Via del Teatro di Marcello, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
