33.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 14 July 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Italia Surf Expo at Santa Severa beach near Rome
What's on Sport

Italia Surf Expo at Santa Severa beach near Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Surfing festival at Santa Severa beach outside Rome.

The 2023 edition of the annual Italia Surf Expo takes place once again at Santa Severa beach, about 50km north of Rome, from 14 to 16 July.

The three-day surfing event is based around the Santa Severa Castle on the beach, which can be reached by train from Rome.

The festival includes competitions, expert demonstrations and free courses in surfing and various affiliated water sports.

For full details see Italia Surf Expo website.

General Info

Address 00058 Santa Severa RM, Italia

View on Map

Italia Surf Expo at Santa Severa beach near Rome

00058 Santa Severa RM, Italia

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Grand Prix Storico: Vintage racing cars in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italia Polo Challenge parade in Rome with Fanfare of Carabinieri on horseback

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's daredevil divers on New Year's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

We Run Rome on New Year's Eve

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Commonwealth Club Rome Cricket Cup 2019

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Longines Global Champions showjumping in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -