Italia Polo Challenge parade in Rome with Fanfare of Carabinieri on horseback

The participants in the Italia Polo Challenge in this year's Piazza di Siena equestrian show will parade on horseback through the centre of Rome on Wednesday 25 May.

The polo players, accompanied by a performance of the Fanfare of the IV Carabinieri Regiment, will process up and down the central Via Condotti at 17.00.

The polo tournament runs from 26-28 May with two qualifying matches played on the first two days and two finals on the last one.

The Italia Polo Challenge is a travelling arena polo circuit with legs held in three locations: Cortina d’Ampezzo where it is played on snow, Villa Borghese in Rome and Porto Cervo.

For full details see the Piazza di Siena websitePhoto CSIO Roma/S. Ferraro.

 

