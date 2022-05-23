Rome hosts Piazza di Siena horse show in Villa Borghese

2022 edition of Piazza di Siena is open free of charge.

The Piazza di Siena horse show returns to Rome, from 26-29 May, after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and last year's event was hampered by covid restrictions.

The prestigious equestrian show, now in its 89th edition, takes place once again in the heart of Rome’s Villa Borghese, both in the Piazza di Siena grounds and the Galopattoio.

This year the four-day event - described by organisers as "the most beautiful horse show in the world" - will be open free of charge to the public.

The 2022 programme features the cream of international show jumpers from around the world, with 10 countries competing for the coveted Nations Cup title on 27 May: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, UK and the US.

In addition to the 10 nations competing in the Nations Cup, others will be represented by individual riders, with the total prize money amounting to €900,000 (an increase of €100,000 from last year).

There will be television coverage of the action on RAI 2 and RAI Sport HD and the event can be streamed via Piazza di Siena social channels.

Part of the FEI Nations Cup, the Roman tournament is among the eight most important show-jumping events in the world along with La Baule in France, San Gallo in Switzerland, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Falsterbo in Sweden, Aquisgrana in Germany, Hickstead in Britain and Ireland’s capital Dublin.

For full details, in English and Italian, see Piazza di Siena website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi Photos / Shutterstock.com.