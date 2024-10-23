Pietro Ruffo exhibition at Rome's Palazzo Esposizioni

Pietro Ruffo: L'ultimo fantastico minuto in Rome.

Rome's Palazzo Esposizioni presents L'ultimo fantastico minuto, an exhibition by contemporary Roman artist Pietro Ruffo, from 29 October until 16 February 2025.

Curated by Sébastien Delot, director of the collection of the Musée National Picasso in Paris, the show is the largest solo exhibition by Ruffo ever held to date by a public institution.

The more than 50 works on display will examine the relationship between human beings and the planet, inviting viewers to "consider the wonderful potential of our presence on Earth".

Organisers say the exhibition brings together "works of a different nature that form a single story, a long and complex journey through space and time, which ends with a great tribute to the city of Rome."

For full exhibition details see Palazzo Esposizioni website.