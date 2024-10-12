Maker Faire returns to Rome in October.
The 12th edition of Maker Faire Rome will take place at the Gazometro, or Gasometro, in the Ostiense district of the capital from 25-27 October 2024.
The family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and innovation is part of the worldwide Maker Movement whose members create new products from unused, discarded or broken electronic devices.
Billed as "the event where ideas turn into reality", Maker Faire showcases projects in electronics, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, gaming, music, art and education.
The 2024 programme includes hundreds of talks, children's workshops and demonstrations by makers, innovators and creatives from all over the world.
The three-day event is open from 10.00 until 19.00, with last entry at 18.00, and tickets must be booked online.
Entrance to the event is from Via del Commercio 9-11. For full information on Rome event, in English, see Maker Faire website.
Rome hosts Maker Faire 2024 at Gazometro
Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
