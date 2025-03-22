Rome hosts Roma Film Music Festival

Rome festival brings cinema soundtracks to life.

The fourth edition of the Roma Film Music Festival, the first and only Italian festival dedicated to performing live movie soundtracks, returns to Rome from 6-12 April.

Experience the magic of Avatar and the tension of Profondo Rosso, which celebrates 50 years since its first screening, with the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema.

Celebrate half a century of one of the most iconic masterpieces of Italian cinema with a unique experience: Profondo Rosso Live in Concert, taking place on 6, 7 and 8 April, at 21.00, in the Forum Theatre Roma.

Dario Argento's timeless thriller, fully remastered, will be screened in its entirety on the big screen, accompanied by the famous soundtrack performed live by Claudio Simonetti.

Avatar - Live in Concert takes place at the Auditorium Conciliazione on 11 and 12 April at 21.00.

James Cameron's masterpiece film on the big screen, with the unforgettable soundtrack by James Horner, performed live in perfect synchrony by a 120-member orchestra.

In addition to the live music screenings, there will also be space for talks with composers and guests as part of the Film Music Talks.

For full details including tickets see RFMF website.