26.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 09 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Villa Medici stages 2024 edition of Film Festival in Rome
What's on Festivals in Rome

Villa Medici stages 2024 edition of Film Festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Villa Medici Film Festival runs from 11 to 15 September.

The Villa Medici Film Festival, now in its fourth edition, will be held at the French Academy in Rome from 11 to 15 September 2024.

Since its launch in 2021 the festival has been exploring the links between film and contemporary art, setting out to discover new kinds of cinematic discourse.

Festival organisers say the 2024 edition aims to "adopt a groundbreaking approach by encouraging encounters between pluralistic works that question, revolutionise, deflect, or re-enchant our relationship with images."

Villa Medici Film Festival

 

The festival is divided into three sections: the International Competition, the Focus films and the Gala evenings in the Piazzale.

There are 12 films in the International Competition, of all lengths and genres (documentary, fiction, essay), made in 2023-2024 by artists and filmmakers "whose works stand out for the singularity of their subject matter or form".

Screenings of films in competition take place during the day, in the presence of the directors, in the Michel Piccoli cinema and in the Grand Salon of the Villa Médicis.

The Focus section, dedicated to out-of-competition films, features screenings and encounters to share special moments with members of the jury, CARTE BLANCHE, and artist filmmakers as part of CONTRECHAMP programming.

Festival-goers will also enjoy recent films, previews and restored classics screened every night in the Piazzale, in front of the historic façade and gardens of Villa Medici, as part of the Gala section.

For full programme details see Villa Medici website.

General Info

Address Viale della Trinità dei Monti, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Villa Medici stages 2024 edition of Film Festival in Rome

Viale della Trinità dei Monti, 1, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Romaeuropa Festival 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Summertime Jazz Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Roma Gospel Festival over Christmas season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Roma Jazz Festival 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Fantasie Meccaniche in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -