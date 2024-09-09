Villa Medici stages 2024 edition of Film Festival in Rome

Villa Medici Film Festival runs from 11 to 15 September.

The Villa Medici Film Festival, now in its fourth edition, will be held at the French Academy in Rome from 11 to 15 September 2024.

Since its launch in 2021 the festival has been exploring the links between film and contemporary art, setting out to discover new kinds of cinematic discourse.

Festival organisers say the 2024 edition aims to "adopt a groundbreaking approach by encouraging encounters between pluralistic works that question, revolutionise, deflect, or re-enchant our relationship with images."

The festival is divided into three sections: the International Competition, the Focus films and the Gala evenings in the Piazzale.

There are 12 films in the International Competition, of all lengths and genres (documentary, fiction, essay), made in 2023-2024 by artists and filmmakers "whose works stand out for the singularity of their subject matter or form".

Screenings of films in competition take place during the day, in the presence of the directors, in the Michel Piccoli cinema and in the Grand Salon of the Villa Médicis.

The Focus section, dedicated to out-of-competition films, features screenings and encounters to share special moments with members of the jury, CARTE BLANCHE, and artist filmmakers as part of CONTRECHAMP programming.

Festival-goers will also enjoy recent films, previews and restored classics screened every night in the Piazzale, in front of the historic façade and gardens of Villa Medici, as part of the Gala section.

