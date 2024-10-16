Visual Sound Festival in Rome

Rome will host the first edition of the Visual Sound Festival, taking place at the Nuovo Cinema Aquila from 17 to 19 October.

The event is dedicated to contemporary audiovisual art that explores the expression of artists under 35, presenting spectacular performances of experimental videos and electronic music.

The festival comprises cutting-edge performances by digital artists as well as workshops to study the world of videomapping and more.

For full details including programme see the Visual Sound Festival website.