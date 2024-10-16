18.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 18 October 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Visual Sound Festival in Rome
What's on Festivals in Rome

Visual Sound Festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome will host the first edition of the Visual Sound Festival, taking place at the Nuovo Cinema Aquila from 17 to 19 October.

The event is dedicated to contemporary audiovisual art that explores the expression of artists under 35, presenting spectacular performances of experimental videos and electronic music.

The festival comprises cutting-edge performances by digital artists as well as workshops to study the world of videomapping and more.

For full details including programme see the Visual Sound Festival website.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Festivals in Rome

Villa Medici stages 2024 edition of Film Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Romaeuropa Festival 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Ostia Antica Festival 2024 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Summertime Jazz Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Roma Gospel Festival over Christmas season

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Roma Jazz Festival 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -