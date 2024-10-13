Rome Half Marathon on 20 October

Rome launches new half marathon.

The first edition of the WizzAir Rome Half Marathon will take place on Sunday 20 October, with a 21-km route that starts at the Circus Maximus at 08.30 and ends at the Colosseum.

The route passes through the centre of Rome, past landmarks such as the Baths of Caracalla and Piazza di Spagna, with a finish line along the Roman Forum.

For full details, including registration and route, see the official website.