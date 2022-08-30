Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event
Rome hosts 2022 Longines Global Champions Roma Tour.
Rome will host the 14th leg of the 2022 Longines Global Champions Roma Tour, part of the world's most prestigious show jumping circuit, at the Circus Maximus from 2-4 September.
Hailed as the "Formula 1" of horse riding, the elite event will see top show jumpers competing in front of crowds in the landmark Roman site.
All tickets for the event must be booked online. General admission tickets are free, and includes village access and tribune seating on a first come first saved basis. The more exclusive lounge tickets cost €150.
For full details about the event and those competing see the LGCT website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event
Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist