Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event

Rome hosts 2022 Longines Global Champions Roma Tour.

Rome will host the 14th leg of the 2022 Longines Global Champions Roma Tour, part of the world's most prestigious show jumping circuit, at the Circus Maximus from 2-4 September.

Hailed as the "Formula 1" of horse riding, the elite event will see top show jumpers competing in front of crowds in the landmark Roman site.

All tickets for the event must be booked online. General admission tickets are free, and includes village access and tribune seating on a first come first saved basis. The more exclusive lounge tickets cost €150.

For full details about the event and those competing see the LGCT website

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

