Rome's daredevil divers on New Year's Day
Daredevils plunge into Rome's river Tiber on 1 January.One of the city’s most popular spectacles on the morning of New Year’s Day is the Tuffo nel Tevere, which takes place each year at midday on 1 January.
Immediately after the cannons fire on the Gianicolo, daredevil divers thrill the crowds by making the 17-metre plunge off Ponte Cavour into the icy waters of the Tiber below.
General Info
Address Ponte Cavour, Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
