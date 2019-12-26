Rome's daredevil divers on New Year's Day

Daredevils plunge into Rome's river Tiber on 1 January.

One of the city’s most popular spectacles on the morning of New Year’s Day is the Tuffo nel Tevere, which takes place each year at midday on 1 January.

Immediately after the cannons fire on the Gianicolo, daredevil divers thrill the crowds by making the 17-metre plunge off Ponte Cavour into the icy waters of the Tiber below.

 

 

General Info

Address Ponte Cavour, Roma RM, Italy





Ponte Cavour, Roma RM, Italy

