Where to watch the Super Bowl in Rome

Where to see the Eagles face the Chiefs in Rome.

A handful of Rome bars are screening the much anticipated Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the early hours of Monday 13 February.

The game starts at 00.30 - just after midnight on the night of Sunday 12 February - Italian time.

The most popular places to watch it in Rome include Scholars Lounge, for its atmosphere and large television screens, as well as the Abbey Theatre near Piazza Navona, and The Drunken Ship in Campo de' Fiori, two other venues with a strong American fanbase.

Other lively bars showing the game include the Hard Rock Cafe on Via Veneto, The Highlander off Via del Corso, La Botticella near Piazza Navona, and The Basement on Via Properzio 15 in the Prati district.

Bars advise customers to arrive in advance due to the large crowds expected.