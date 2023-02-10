7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Where to watch the Super Bowl in Rome
What's on Sport

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Where to see the Eagles face the Chiefs in Rome.

A handful of Rome bars are screening the much anticipated Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in the early hours of Monday 13 February.

The game starts at 00.30 - just after midnight on the night of Sunday 12 February - Italian time.

The most popular places to watch it in Rome include Scholars Lounge, for its atmosphere and large television screens, as well as the Abbey Theatre near Piazza Navona, and The Drunken Ship in Campo de' Fiori, two other venues with a strong American fanbase.

Other lively bars showing the game include the Hard Rock Cafe on Via Veneto, The Highlander off Via del Corso, La Botticella near Piazza Navona, and The Basement on Via Properzio 15 in the Prati district.

Bars advise customers to arrive in advance due to the large crowds expected.

 

Ambrit 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Grand Prix Storico: Vintage racing cars in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italia Polo Challenge parade in Rome with Fanfare of Carabinieri on horseback

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's daredevil divers on New Year's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

We Run Rome on New Year's Eve

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Commonwealth Club Rome Cricket Cup 2019

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Longines Global Champions showjumping in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italia Surf Expo at S. Severa beach near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -