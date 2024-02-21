Rome Marathon 2024: Rome hosts world's most beautiful marathon

Run Rome the Marathon 2024 set for 17 March.

The 29th edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", takes place on Sunday 17 March 2024.

The 42-km Acea Run Rome the Marathon begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in dozens of landmarks on the way, from the Roman Forum to Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

Parallel to the main event, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area, and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

For full details including registration see Run Rome the Marathon website.