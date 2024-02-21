16.7 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 21 February 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome Marathon 2024: Rome hosts world's most beautiful marathon
What's on Sport

Rome Marathon 2024: Rome hosts world's most beautiful marathon

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Run Rome the Marathon 2024 set for 17 March.

The 29th edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", takes place on Sunday 17 March 2024.

The 42-km Acea Run Rome the Marathon begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in dozens of landmarks on the way, from the Roman Forum to Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

Parallel to the main event, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area, and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

For full details including registration see Run Rome the Marathon website.

FiR 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Sport

Where to watch Super Bowl 2024 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

We Run Rome on New Year's Eve

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's Circus Maximus hosts Longines show jumping event

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome hosts Rally di Roma this weekend

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italia Surf Expo at Santa Severa beach near Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Grand Prix Storico: Vintage racing cars in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italia Polo Challenge parade in Rome with Fanfare of Carabinieri on horseback

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's daredevil divers on New Year's Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -