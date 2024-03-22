Rome opera house stages La sonnambula

La sonnambula on stage in Rome from 9-17 April.

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages a new production of La sonnambula, an opera semiseria in two acts, with music in the bel canto tradition by Vincenzo Bellini set to an Italian libretto by Felice Romani.

Francesco Lanzillotta conducts, with the stage direction, scenes and costumes managed by Jean-Philippe Clarac & Olivier Deloeuil of the French creative arts company Le Lab.

The first performance of La sonnambula took place at the Teatro Carcano in Milan on 6 March 1831.

