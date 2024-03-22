18.5 C
Fri, 22 March 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. Rome opera house stages La sonnambula
Opera

Rome opera house stages La sonnambula

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

La sonnambula on stage in Rome from 9-17 April.

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages a new production of La sonnambula, an opera semiseria in two acts, with music in the bel canto tradition by Vincenzo Bellini set to an Italian libretto by Felice Romani.

Francesco Lanzillotta conducts, with the stage direction, scenes and costumes managed by Jean-Philippe Clarac & Olivier Deloeuil of the French creative arts company Le Lab.

The first performance of La sonnambula took place at the Teatro Carcano in Milan on 6 March 1831.

For full details including tickets see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Rome opera house stages La sonnambula

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

