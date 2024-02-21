17.4 C
What's on Opera

Rome opera house stages Salome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's opera house stages Salome, a one-act tragedy by Oscar Wilde, with music by Richard Strauss, from 7-16 March.

Conducted by Marc Albrecht and directed by Barrie Kosky, the cast includes John Daszak as Erode, Katarina Dalayman as Erodiade, and Lise Lindstrom as Salome.

The original version of the play was first published in French in 1893; an English translation was published a year later.

For full details including tickets see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

