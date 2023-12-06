8.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 06 December 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome Opera House stages The Nutcracker over Christmas
What's on Opera

Rome Opera House stages The Nutcracker over Christmas

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages Lo Schiaccianoci from 20-31 December.

It wouldn't be Christmas in Rome without Tchaikovsky's mesmerising ballet, staged in a new production by Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, directed by Nir Kabaretti with choreography by Paul Chalmer.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's magical 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.

For full details of the Rome production, including tickets and performance times, see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

General Info

Address Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Opera House stages The Nutcracker over Christmas

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Opera

Rome opera house stages Rigoletto at the Baths of Caracalla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Rome stages La Traviata at the Baths of Caracalla

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Rome Opera House stages film-opera of La Traviata

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Christmas concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Daniele Gatti conducts Teatro dell'Opera di Roma concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma goes digital for December opening

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Rome opera concerts at the Nuvola

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro Dell'Opera di Roma, S. Carlo di Napoli and the Teatro Regio Torino come to you at home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -