Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages Lo Schiaccianoci from 20-31 December.
It wouldn't be Christmas in Rome without Tchaikovsky's mesmerising ballet, staged in a new production by Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, directed by Nir Kabaretti with choreography by Paul Chalmer.
Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's magical 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.
For full details of the Rome production, including tickets and performance times, see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.
Rome Opera House stages The Nutcracker over Christmas
Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
