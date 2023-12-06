Rome Opera House stages The Nutcracker over Christmas

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma stages Lo Schiaccianoci from 20-31 December.

It wouldn't be Christmas in Rome without Tchaikovsky's mesmerising ballet, staged in a new production by Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, directed by Nir Kabaretti with choreography by Paul Chalmer.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's magical 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.

For full details of the Rome production, including tickets and performance times, see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.