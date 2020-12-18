Daniele Gatti conducts Teatro dell'Opera di Roma concert

18 Dec. Daniele Gatti, the music director of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, conducts the theatre's orchestra in a concert of music by Mozart and Beethoven, with soprano Carmela Remigio singing arias from Don Giovanni and Beethoven's Ah Pefidio concert aria, first performed in 1796.

The programme also includes Mozart's symphony 38, which premiered in Prague in 1787 and is therefore often called the Prague symphony.

The Teatro dell'Opera concerts are usually available on Raiplay for those viewing in Italy and also on the theatre's YouTube platform.

YouTube is also now showing shorts of Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, in the new production directed by Mario Martone, which opened the season on 5 Dec, and will be repeated on Rai 5 on 31 Dec.
