Rome Opera House stages film-opera of La Traviata

Judging by its new opera and ballet productions Teatro dell'Opera di Roma has turned the covid-19 lockdown into a wonderfully creative opportunity.

First came its summer opera Rigoletto at Circo Massimo, then ll Barbiere di Siviglia staged as a film in the opera theatre. In January it was I Puritani in concert form.

On 9 April, at 21.20, the opera theatre stages a new production of La Traviata, again as a film using the opera theatre's spaces.

In cooperation with RAI Cultura and RAI 3, Daniele Gatti will conduct the theatre's orchestra, with Mario Martone as director.

Gatti and Martone were the team responsible for the success of Il Barbiere which opened the season in December.

The key cast of this unusual production of La Traviata will be led by Lisette Oropesa, with the Albanian tenor Saimu Pirgu and Roberto Frontali baritone.

Costumes are designed by Anna Biagiotti and photography by Pasquale Mari.

On 11 April the Teatro dell'Opera will stream its 2012 ballet production Concerto in Oro choreography by Alessandro Bigonzetti to music by Schubert.

For full details see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website. Photo Fabrizio Sansoni - TOR.