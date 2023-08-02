Rome opera house stages Rigoletto at the Baths of Caracalla

Caracalla Festival hosts Rigoletto from 3-10 August.

Rome's opera house celebrates Verdi at the Baths of Caracalla with Damiano Michieletto's staging of Rigoletto which sets the masterpiece in an imaginary criminal world.

Riccardo Frizza conducts the orchestra and chorus of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma in the production which takes place on 3, 6, 8 and 10 August.

The open-air event is part of the summer Caracalla Festival organised by Rome's opera house.

For details of dates and ticket information see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Photo Yasuko Kageyama / Kimberley Ros, courtesty Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.